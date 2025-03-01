All high-rises, hotels, commercial complexes to have mandatory anti-smog guns: Delhi Environment Minister Sirsa.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:26 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
