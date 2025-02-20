Hilton's Expansion: 75 'Hampton by Hilton' Hotels to Debut in India
Hilton has signed an agreement with NILE Hospitality to launch 75 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels across India. This initiative is aimed at tapping into the growing middle-class market and expanding Hilton's presence in the country. The agreement marks a strategic move amid India's rising domestic travel and infrastructure developments.
- Country:
- India
Hilton, a global leader in the hospitality industry, announced a strategic licensing agreement with NILE Hospitality to establish 75 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels in India. The move is part of the company's broader expansion strategy in the upper-midscale segment.
The first batch of these hotels will be launched across key states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Bihar. Although a specific opening timeline remains undisclosed, the aim is to cater to the nation's rapidly expanding middle class.
Hilton executives highlight the significance of this undertaking amid India's significant macroeconomic growth and domestic travel boom. This aligns with Hilton's successful entries with the Hilton Garden Inn and upcoming Spark by Hilton brands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hind Rectifiers: Navigating New Horizons with Expansion and Innovation
Radisson Hotel Group Breaks Growth Records in 2024, Sets Stage for 2025 Expansion
Welspun Corp: Doubling Profits Amid Global Expansion and Rising Demands
Citi Appoints K Balasubramanian as India's New Leader Amidst Strategic Expansion
Lula Rejects Trump's Expansionist Vision: A Standoff Over Global Diplomacy