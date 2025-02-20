Hilton's Expansion: 75 'Hampton by Hilton' Hotels to Debut in India

Hilton, a global leader in the hospitality industry, announced a strategic licensing agreement with NILE Hospitality to establish 75 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels in India. The move is part of the company's broader expansion strategy in the upper-midscale segment.

The first batch of these hotels will be launched across key states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Bihar. Although a specific opening timeline remains undisclosed, the aim is to cater to the nation's rapidly expanding middle class.

Hilton executives highlight the significance of this undertaking amid India's significant macroeconomic growth and domestic travel boom. This aligns with Hilton's successful entries with the Hilton Garden Inn and upcoming Spark by Hilton brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)