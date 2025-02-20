Left Menu

Hilton's Expansion: 75 'Hampton by Hilton' Hotels to Debut in India

Hilton has signed an agreement with NILE Hospitality to launch 75 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels across India. This initiative is aimed at tapping into the growing middle-class market and expanding Hilton's presence in the country. The agreement marks a strategic move amid India's rising domestic travel and infrastructure developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:36 IST
Hilton's Expansion: 75 'Hampton by Hilton' Hotels to Debut in India
  • Country:
  • India

Hilton, a global leader in the hospitality industry, announced a strategic licensing agreement with NILE Hospitality to establish 75 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels in India. The move is part of the company's broader expansion strategy in the upper-midscale segment.

The first batch of these hotels will be launched across key states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Bihar. Although a specific opening timeline remains undisclosed, the aim is to cater to the nation's rapidly expanding middle class.

Hilton executives highlight the significance of this undertaking amid India's significant macroeconomic growth and domestic travel boom. This aligns with Hilton's successful entries with the Hilton Garden Inn and upcoming Spark by Hilton brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025