Key TSPC Members Nabbed in Jharkhand
Three notable members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were apprehended by police in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Arms and ammunition were confiscated from their possession during the raid.
Three prominent members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, police reported. The group, a splinter faction of CPI (Maoist), has been on law enforcement's radar for some time.
Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Pandey confirmed that arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects. Acting on a tip-off, a police task force conducted a swift raid in a forested area under the jurisdiction of Kunda Police Station.
During the operation, TSPC commander Manoj Ganjhu alias Surendra Ganjhu alias Irfan, area commander Mahendra Ganjhu alias Palta, and sub-zonal commander Chhotu Bhuiya alias Pandit alias Baba were apprehended. The trio was reportedly involved in more than a dozen criminal cases, with three firearms and 355 live cartridges recovered from their possession.
