Left Menu

Key TSPC Members Nabbed in Jharkhand

Three notable members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were apprehended by police in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Arms and ammunition were confiscated from their possession during the raid.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:18 IST
Key TSPC Members Nabbed in Jharkhand
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three prominent members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, police reported. The group, a splinter faction of CPI (Maoist), has been on law enforcement's radar for some time.

Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Pandey confirmed that arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects. Acting on a tip-off, a police task force conducted a swift raid in a forested area under the jurisdiction of Kunda Police Station.

During the operation, TSPC commander Manoj Ganjhu alias Surendra Ganjhu alias Irfan, area commander Mahendra Ganjhu alias Palta, and sub-zonal commander Chhotu Bhuiya alias Pandit alias Baba were apprehended. The trio was reportedly involved in more than a dozen criminal cases, with three firearms and 355 live cartridges recovered from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024