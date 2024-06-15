Mexico's President Gains Amnesty Powers

Mexico's president will now be able to directly grant amnesty without going through established procedures and under certain conditions, according to a decree published in the country's official gazette late on Friday.

The amendment to the existing amnesty law can apply to anyone who has an ongoing criminal case, is being prosecuted or who has been sentenced, according to the decree. The person must also provide information about cases relevant to the state, the decree reads.

