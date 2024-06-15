Left Menu

Noida Police Crackdown: Eight Criminal Suspects Nabbed in 48 Hours, Multiple Encounters

Noida Police arrested eight criminal suspects within 48 hours following a series of encounters. Notable arrests include a Delhi-based robber with over two dozen cases and members of the Thak-Thak gang. All suspects suffered injuries during the police operations and are undergoing treatment, with further legal actions underway.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Noida Police apprehended eight criminal suspects within 48 hours, a development confirmed by officials following a series of encounters that resulted in gunshot injuries to seven of the suspects.

Among the detained, a notorious Delhi-based robber with over two dozen cases and two members of the infamous 'Thak-Thak' gang were notable catches.

These operations unfolded in four distinct encounters, the first occurring during a routine check at Sector-96 junction, culminating in the arrests after a high-speed chase and exchange of gunfire.

