Tragic Motorcycle Plunge from Delhi Flyover: A Fatal Ride

A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle plunged off a flyover in Delhi. His relative sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred on the Geeta Colony flyover and both men were under the influence of alcohol. An investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded on a Delhi flyover as a 27-year-old man lost his life when his motorcycle plunged off the edge. The accident occurred in the Shahdara area, involving a relative who suffered serious injuries.

The incident was reported at 3:02 pm when a PCR call alerted authorities about the motorcycle crash on the Geeta Colony flyover. Despite efforts by locals to assist, the younger man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest alcohol may have played a role, as examinations confirm both men, who were maternal uncle and nephew, were intoxicated. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

