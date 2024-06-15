Tesam Pongte Elected as Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday. Immediately upon assuming office, Pongte, representing Changlang North, assured House members of performing his duties impartially, allowing equal participation in debates and deliberations across political lines.

Kardo Nyigyor, BJP's legislator from Likabali, was also elected as Deputy Speaker of the House. Both Pongte and Nyigyor were lone candidates for their respective roles.

Pongte, who previously served as Deputy Speaker, expressed his gratitude to the Assembly members for their continued trust, affirming he would uphold the House's dignity and give equal opportunities to all members to voice their opinions.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Pongte and pledged that all BJP MLAs would cooperate to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and various ministers and MLAs from all parties also congratulated Pongte on his appointment.

Pongte, who began his political career as a student and community leader, demonstrated his electoral strength by winning his third consecutive term from the Changlang North constituency.

Nyigyor, after being elected as Deputy Speaker unopposed, expressed gratitude to the members and assured that he would diligently carry out his duties to maintain the House's sanctity.

