Left Menu

Tesam Pongte Elected as Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was elected Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. He pledged unbiased duty and equal participation in debates. Pongte, previously Deputy Speaker, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him. Kardo Nyigyor was elected Deputy Speaker. Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured full cooperation for smooth House conduct.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:48 IST
Tesam Pongte Elected as Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday. Immediately upon assuming office, Pongte, representing Changlang North, assured House members of performing his duties impartially, allowing equal participation in debates and deliberations across political lines.

Kardo Nyigyor, BJP's legislator from Likabali, was also elected as Deputy Speaker of the House. Both Pongte and Nyigyor were lone candidates for their respective roles.

Pongte, who previously served as Deputy Speaker, expressed his gratitude to the Assembly members for their continued trust, affirming he would uphold the House's dignity and give equal opportunities to all members to voice their opinions.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Pongte and pledged that all BJP MLAs would cooperate to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and various ministers and MLAs from all parties also congratulated Pongte on his appointment.

Pongte, who began his political career as a student and community leader, demonstrated his electoral strength by winning his third consecutive term from the Changlang North constituency.

Nyigyor, after being elected as Deputy Speaker unopposed, expressed gratitude to the members and assured that he would diligently carry out his duties to maintain the House's sanctity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024