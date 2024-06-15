Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Allocates Key Portfolios: Key Ministers and Their Departments

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday distributed crucial portfolios among his council of ministers, positioning Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein with the Finance department and Mama Natung with Home affairs.

Sworn in just this Thursday, the newly formed council demonstrates a strategic distribution of responsibilities aimed at comprehensive governance. As announced by State Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Deputy CM Mein will also manage Planning, Investment, and various other fiscal departments. Concurrently, Mama Natung will oversee Inter-state Border Affairs and Public Health Engineering, among other duties.

Leadership in other key areas includes BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge handling Health & Family Welfare, and new cabinet member Nyato Dukam heading Commerce and Industries. Notably, former Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona takes charge of Education, Rural Works, and Parliamentary Affairs.

With a diverse range of portfolios including Agriculture and Urban Affairs assigned to other ministers, this balanced allocation is set to address the state's immediate needs and long-term growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)