UP cop held for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

The police officer said that taking cognizance of Hamid Alis complaint, the team of the Anti-Corruption Organization, as part of a strategy, arrested outpost in-charge Jitendra Singh red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in the outpost itself on Saturday afternoon.

The team of the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday arrested a police personnel for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said. The accused identified as Jitendra Singh was posted at the Sheehsgarh police station of Bareilly district and was in charge of the Banjaria police outpost, they said. Yashpal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Organization Bareilly Division, said that the matter came to light when a man, Hamid Ali, informed that he had gone to file a complaint against his brother at the Sheeshgarh police station.

But Singh demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000, which Ali refused, the DSP said. This made Singh angry and he lodged an FIR against Ali under sections 504 (insult with intent to disturb peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. Singh then demanded Rs 10,000 from Ali to file the 'final report' in the case. Following this, Ali approached the ACO, DSP said. The police officer said that taking cognizance of Hamid Ali's complaint, the team of the Anti-Corruption Organization, as part of a strategy, arrested outpost in-charge Jitendra Singh red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in the outpost itself on Saturday afternoon. A case has been registered against Singh under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

