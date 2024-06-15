Two members of Vikram Gurjar gang arrested in Jaipur

Left Menu

Rajasthan Polices Anti-Gangster Task Force AGTF on Saturday arrested two members of the Vikram Gurjar alias Laden gang active here and recovered several illegal weapons from them, officials said.The accused were identified as Rahul Badwas alias Attack 29 and Vishal Yadav alias Vicky 33, they said.Additional Director General of Police Anti-Gangster Task Force and Crime Dinesh M N said Badwas and Yadav were arrested with illegal weapons.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 18:45 IST
Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Saturday arrested two members of the Vikram Gurjar alias Laden gang active here and recovered several illegal weapons from them, officials said.

The accused were identified as Rahul Badwas alias Attack (29) and Vishal Yadav alias Vicky (33), they said.

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Gangster Task Force and Crime) Dinesh M N said Badwas and Yadav were arrested with illegal weapons. They were planning to commit some crime. They are being interrogated by police.

Pistols, cartridges, a magazine and two cars were recovered from the two.

The ADGP said both Badwas and Yadav were involved in incidents of robbery, dacoity, assault, ransom, ''murderous attack'' and firing etc. More than two dozen criminal cases are registered against them in various police stations.

During their interrogation, it came to light that the two were provided weapons by Hari Boxer, a henchman of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Vikram Gurjar, through a person based in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa.

