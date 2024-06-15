HC asks Mira-Bhayandar civic body to consider fresh plea on animal slaughter for Bakri Eid

The Bombay High Court has directed the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to consider a fresh plea seeking permission to slaughter animals during the Bakri Eid festival.

The court on Friday directed the corporation to arrive at a decision by noon on June 16.

The MBMC's animal husbandry department on June 10 cancelled the temporary permission awarded to slaughter sacrificial animals during the festival.

The civic body revoked its June 5 order permitting slaughter after considering the local police's contention that it could lead to a law and order problem in the area.

Following this, the petitioner, Rizwan Khan, approached the high court seeking a stay on the civic body's decision to cancel permission for slaughter.

A division bench of Justices Shyam Chandak and Revati Dere noted that the simpliciter law and order problem cannot be grounds for cancelling permission, which the corporation had granted on June 5.

''However, during the arguments, we noted that the permission had not been granted strictly in accordance with certain acts/rules, and in particular, section 6 of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976 and Rules, 1978,'' the court said.

Considering the urgency of the matter, the bench directed the petitioner to file a fresh application before the civic body seeking permission to slaughter buffaloes at a designated place.

''If such an application is made, having regard to the urgency, the concerned competent authority to decide the application/permission for the slaughter of buffaloes expeditiously and in any event on or before June 16, 2024,'' it said.

The bench directed the MBMC to consider all the acts/rules pertaining to animal slaughter, including provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976.

The court said the decision has to be taken by noon on June 16, and the petitioner should be informed about it on the very same day before 2 pm.

