Left Menu

Mumbai: Two held for adulterating butter of renowned dairy firms

Two persons were arrested for alleged involvement in adulteration of butter of renowned brands, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Friday.Chaman Shamu Yadav and Jhaman Shamu Yadav were held on Friday in an operation in which personnel from the Crime Branch, state Food and Drug Administration as well as representatives of renowned dairy brand Amul took part, he said.The raid was conducted at Nanabhai building in Chira Bazar in south Mumbai. We seized 780 litres of adulterated ghee, butter colour, flavours etc.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:59 IST
Mumbai: Two held for adulterating butter of renowned dairy firms
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for alleged involvement in adulteration of butter of renowned brands, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Friday.

Chaman Shamu Yadav and Jhaman Shamu Yadav were held on Friday in an operation in which personnel from the Crime Branch, state Food and Drug Administration as well as representatives of renowned dairy brand Amul took part, he said.

''The raid was conducted at Nanabhai building in Chira Bazar in south Mumbai. They were adulterating butter produced by well-known brands like Amul, Krishna and Sagar. We seized 780 litres of adulterated ghee, butter colour, flavours etc. They were booked for cheating and other offences, including copyright violations,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024