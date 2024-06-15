Left Menu

Kuwait fire: 16 Keralites laid to rest so far

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 15-06-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 20:06 IST
Kuwait fire: 16 Keralites laid to rest so far
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites of four Keralites, who lost their lives in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait on June 12, were held at their respective hometowns in Kerala on Saturday where hundreds came to bid adieu.

The bodies of 23 Keralites who lost their lives in the fire that happened in one of the residential accommodations of a company at Mangaf in Kuwait, were brought to the state on Friday in a special flight from the Gulf nation.

The funerals of 12 Keralites were held on Friday itself, while four of them were held today.

The funerals of Lucas and Sajan George from Kollam, Aneesh Kumar from Kannur and Akash S Nair from Pathanamthitta were held today.

Minister Saji Cheriyan, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar and various religious leaders took part in the funeral of Akash, a Pandalam resident.

Six people from Pathanamthitta district lost their lives in the incident.

The funerals of the remaining seven people will be held in the coming days, sources said.

Officials said that 49 people were killed in the fire in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 and the majority of them were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

Out of the total casualties, 45 were Indians.

The bodies of 23 Keralites, seven Tamil Nadu natives and one Karnataka native were brought to Kochi from Kuwait on a special flight of the Indian Air Force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024