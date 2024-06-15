Left Menu

UP: Woman found dead with throat slit, parents arrested

The parents had claimed that an unidentified person murdered their daughter but investigations have revealed that she was killed by her father over Rs 600, the police said. We have arrested the parents and are investigating the matter further, the SP said.

A woman was found dead with her throat slit at her home here, police said on Saturday. ''Body of Purti Gupta (24) was recovered from her home with her throat slit late Thursday night in Kotwali police station area,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said. The parents had claimed that an unidentified person murdered their daughter but investigations have revealed that she was killed by her father over Rs 600, the police said. ''The father of the deceased, Sanjay Gupta, had given his daughter Rs 600 a few days ago which he asked her to return. When Purti refused to do so, he got enraged and slit her throat while she was asleep,'' SP Meena said.

Despite being fully aware of the incident, Purti's mother, Vandana Gupta, failed to inform the police about it and, therefore, she is also an accused in the case, the police said. ''We have arrested the parents and are investigating the matter further,'' the SP said.

