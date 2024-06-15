Left Menu

Two inter-state roads reopened after 3-day closure owing to terror attack in J-K's Doda

PTI | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:23 IST
Two inter-state roads reopened after 3-day closure owing to terror attack in J-K's Doda
  • Country:
  • India

Two inter-state roads connecting Doda district in Jammu region with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh were reopened on Saturday after a three-day closure owing to a terror attack, officials said The development has brought a major respite to tourists and locals.

Terrorists struck a joint security post in 12,000-feet-high Chattergalla, the highest point on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot and Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state roads Tuesday night, causing injuries to five soldiers and a Special Police Officer. A massive search operation was launched to track down the terrorists while traffic on the two busy inter-state roads was suspended to avoid any untoward incident.

Restrictions were also imposed on all high-altitude picnic spots including Guldanda, Chattergalla Paas, Padri and Jaie Ghati following the terrorist attack.

Officials said though efforts are on to neutralise the terrorists, the two vital roads have been made secure with the deployment of additional forces.

Chief Executive Officer of Bhaderwah Development Authority Bal Krishan said all restrictions on the movement of locals and visitors have been lifted and tourists should not pay heed to rumours as ''we assure the safety of all visitors in all high-altitude spots''. Locals and visitors thanked the administration for lifting the restrictions and said they have full faith in the security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024