Greater Noida board approves development of new convention centre, cargo terminal

The board of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Saturday approved proposals for the development of a new exhibition-convention centre and a cargo terminal.

The convention centre would come up in 25 acres in city's Sector Chi, while the cargo terminal is proposed near the inland container depot (ICD) in Dadri area, according to a GNIDA statement.

The decisions were taken at a board meeting chaired by UP's Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh. GNIDA's CEO N G Ravi Kumar and Noida Authority's CEO Lokesh M were also present in the meeting.

The board considered that Greater Noida is rapidly gaining prominence on the global stage, hosting national and international events, but it has only one venue for such events -- the India Expo Mart in Knowledge Park.

With the upcoming Noida International Airport, there will be increased arrival of VIPs and international visitors.

''Considering the growing population, projected to reach 40 lakh to 50 lakh by 2050, a new exhibition-convention centre is essential. The centre will include a hotel and a large garden,'' the statement said.

''This proposal will now be sent to the government for further approval,'' it added.

The board also approved the development of a cargo terminal near ICD in Dadri, covering approximately 260 acres under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

The land for this cargo terminal is near Pali and Makoda villages.

''Expected to create around 15,000 jobs, this terminal will establish the area as a key logistics hub in the National Capital Region (NCR). The proposal will now be sent to the government for its nod,'' the statement said.

On drinking water supply, the board was informed about the progress on the Gangajal project and said 44 out of 58 residential sectors are getting water supply.

''The project aims to supply (water) in all 58 sectors by the end of the year, with work beginning to extend the supply to Greater Noida West (also known as Noida Extension),'' the GNIDA said.

The board also approved the revised pet registration policy, eliminating the registration fee and the provision to impose fines for unregistered pets.

''Pet owners must use service lifts and designated feeding points, which would be identified together by residents of a society and its Apartments Owners Association (AOA),'' it said.

The GNIDA board also approved a new policy for mobile tower installation, requiring operators to apply for permission and provide a bank guarantee and structural stability certificate, it added.

