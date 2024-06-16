Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized in Assam

In a significant drug bust, Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore were seized, and two peddlers were arrested in Assam's Karimganj district. The joint operation by Assam Police and BSF led to this major haul, with the Chief Minister lauding their efforts towards a drug-free state.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:55 IST
In a notable breakthrough, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday the seizure of Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 9 crore during an operation in Karimganj district.

In a post on X, Sarma revealed that a joint team comprising Karimganj police and the BSF G Branch intercepted a vehicle carrying 30,000 Yaba tablets. Following this, two individuals involved in the peddling of these contraband tablets were apprehended.

The Chief Minister commended the concerted efforts of Assam Police and the BSF, emphasizing their resolute commitment to eliminating drug trafficking from the state. The seizure took place on Saturday night, ensuring another step towards a drug-free Assam. It is worth noting that Yaba tablets are a potent mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, posing significant addiction risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

