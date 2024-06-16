Left Menu

NAVCENT Rescues Crew from Houthi-Attacked Bulk Carrier in Red Sea

The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command rescued the crew of the M/V Tutor, a Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier, attacked by Yemen's Houthis. The incident caused severe damage, leading to the vessel's drift near Yemen's port of Hodeidah. The crew was airlifted out, with one sailor still missing.

AI Generated Representative Image

The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Sunday that it had rescued the crew from the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier M/V Tutor that was attacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on 12 June in the Red Sea.

Sailors assigned to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group airlifted the crew out on Saturday, NAVCENT said, adding that one civilian sailor remained missing. The attack, which occurred near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room and left the Tutor unable to manoeuvre.

On Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the ship's crew was evacuated and that the abandoned vessel was drifting in the Red Sea. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the small sea craft and missile attacks it used to target the ship as part of their ongoing campaign which they say is in support of the Palestinians and is focused on ships bound for Israel.

