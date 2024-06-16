Left Menu

Hostage Crisis in Rostov Ends with Special Forces Operation

Hostages held at a detention centre in Russia's Rostov region were freed unharmed after special forces stormed the facility on Sunday. The captors were killed, although it remains unclear how many of the six hostage-takers died in the operation.

Hostages held at a detention centre in Russia's southern region of Rostov were released unharmed and their captors killed when special forces stormed the facility on Sunday, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's prison service as saying.

It was not immediately clear how many of the six hostage-takers had been killed.

