High-Profile Arrests: Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda in Renukaswamy Murder Case

The police have seized a car allegedly used in the Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and actress Pavithra Gowda. Ravi, one of the accused, reportedly parked the car at Ayyanahalli village. Various items were seized, and numerous people, including the actors, have been arrested.

PTI | Chitradurga | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:53 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • India

In a significant development, the police team investigating the Renukaswamy murder case, in which celebrated Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and actress Pavithra Gowda are prime suspects, seized a crucial piece of evidence on Sunday.

A car allegedly used in the kidnapping of the victim was discovered at Ravi's residence in Ayyanahalli village, Chitradurga district. Forensic experts were present during the seizure.

The police also questioned Ravi's family and confiscated several items from the vehicle. Darshan, Pavithra, and over 15 others have been arrested in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

