High-Profile Arrests: Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda in Renukaswamy Murder Case

In a significant development, the police team investigating the Renukaswamy murder case, in which celebrated Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and actress Pavithra Gowda are prime suspects, seized a crucial piece of evidence on Sunday.

A car allegedly used in the kidnapping of the victim was discovered at Ravi's residence in Ayyanahalli village, Chitradurga district. Forensic experts were present during the seizure.

The police also questioned Ravi's family and confiscated several items from the vehicle. Darshan, Pavithra, and over 15 others have been arrested in connection with the case.

