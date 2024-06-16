Florida Police Officers Indicted for Manslaughter in 2019 UPS Hijacking Shootout

Four police officers in Florida have been indicted for manslaughter stemming from a 2019 shootout during rush hour on a busy street. The incident led to the deaths of a hijacked UPS driver, Frank Ordonez, and a passerby, Richard Cutshaw.

A grand jury indicted Miami-Dade County officer Rodolfo Mirabal on two counts of manslaughter with a firearm, while officers Jose Mateo, Richard Santiesteban, and Leslie Lee face manslaughter charges for Ordonez's death alone. The hijackers, Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, also died in the shootout but the officers are not charged in their deaths.

This rare indictment, arising from a four-year investigation, underscores the complexities faced by law enforcement during high-stakes situations. The Broward State Attorney emphasized the gravity of using deadly force, while the officers' union criticized the charges as a chilling message to local law enforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)