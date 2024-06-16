Left Menu

Plastic Skulls Found in Nashik: Black Magic Suspected

Eight plastic skulls suspected to be used in black magic rituals were discovered in a gunny bag near a temple in Panchvati, Nashik. The police have detained one person and are investigating under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Black Magic Act.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:29 IST
Eight plastic skulls, believed to be intended for use in black magic rituals, were found in a gunny bag in the Panchvati area of Nashik city, Maharashtra, a police official disclosed on Sunday.

The bag was discovered near a temple in the Erandwadi area at Peth Phata on Saturday. Authorities have detained a suspect in connection with the finding, as confirmed by the police official.

"It may have been used for black magic. Preliminary investigations reveal these human-like skulls are made of plastic. We have registered a case under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, Other Inhuman and Aghori Practices, and Black Magic Act," the Panchvati police official said. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing, he added.

