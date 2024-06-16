Left Menu

Naxalite Encounter in Chhattisgarh: Six Senior Maoists Among Eight Killed

Eight Naxalites, including six senior cadres, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The operation, part of the anti-Naxalite 'Maad Bachao Abhiyan', also resulted in the recovery of various weapons and significant injuries among the Naxalites. A security personnel was martyred during the confrontation.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:56 IST
Naxalite Encounter in Chhattisgarh: Six Senior Maoists Among Eight Killed
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Eight Naxalites, among them six senior cadres, were eliminated in an intense encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The slain Naxalites held significant ranks within the Maoist PLGA military company and Maad division supply team, collectively holding Rs 48 lakh in bounties.

According to the Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sundarraj P, the deceased Naxalites were identified as Sudru, Vargesh, Mamta, Samira, Kosi, and Moti—all carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh each. The identities of the remaining two Naxalites are still unknown. The skirmish took place near Kutul-Farasbeda and Kodtameta villages during a meticulously planned operation under the anti-Naxalite 'Maad Bachao Abhiyan' campaign.

Security personnel from various units, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), STF, ITBP, and BSF, participated in the operation, which began on June 12 with input on Maoist activity in the region. Women commandos played a crucial role. The raid yielded multiple firearms, a barrel grenade launcher, explosives, and other essentials, indicating potential casualties among the escaping Naxalites. Tragically, STF constable Nitesh Ekka was killed, and two colleagues were injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024