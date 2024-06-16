Naxalite Encounter in Chhattisgarh: Six Senior Maoists Among Eight Killed
Eight Naxalites, including six senior cadres, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The operation, part of the anti-Naxalite 'Maad Bachao Abhiyan', also resulted in the recovery of various weapons and significant injuries among the Naxalites. A security personnel was martyred during the confrontation.
Eight Naxalites, among them six senior cadres, were eliminated in an intense encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The slain Naxalites held significant ranks within the Maoist PLGA military company and Maad division supply team, collectively holding Rs 48 lakh in bounties.
According to the Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sundarraj P, the deceased Naxalites were identified as Sudru, Vargesh, Mamta, Samira, Kosi, and Moti—all carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh each. The identities of the remaining two Naxalites are still unknown. The skirmish took place near Kutul-Farasbeda and Kodtameta villages during a meticulously planned operation under the anti-Naxalite 'Maad Bachao Abhiyan' campaign.
Security personnel from various units, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), STF, ITBP, and BSF, participated in the operation, which began on June 12 with input on Maoist activity in the region. Women commandos played a crucial role. The raid yielded multiple firearms, a barrel grenade launcher, explosives, and other essentials, indicating potential casualties among the escaping Naxalites. Tragically, STF constable Nitesh Ekka was killed, and two colleagues were injured.
