Indian National Nikhil Gupta Extradited to US in High-Profile Assassination Plot
Nikhil Gupta, accused of a murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been extradited from the Czech Republic to the US. Gupta, who denies the charges, will appear before a federal court in New York. The case potentially involves an unnamed Indian government official.
- Country:
- United States
Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national extradited from the Czech Republic, faces charges in the US for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire scheme targeting Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. According to authorities, Gupta paid $15,000 in advance to hire a hitman.
Upon his arrival in New York, Gupta was detained at the federal Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. The Washington Post first reported the extradition, citing anonymous sources familiar with the sensitive legal proceedings.
Gupta's attorney, Rohini Musa, maintains his innocence, arguing that he was unfairly prosecuted and received poor legal advice during his detention in the Czech Republic. The case is already straining US-India relations ahead of an important diplomatic visit.
