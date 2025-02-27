Trump and Musk's Ambitious Government Downsizing
The Trump administration, spearheaded by Elon Musk, is pursuing significant federal workforce cuts. Agencies must outline staffing reduction plans by March 13. While initial layoffs targeted probationary workers, veteran civil servants now face cuts. Musk aims to reduce the $6.7 trillion budget by $1 trillion, signaling potential disruptions.
In a bold move to reshape the U.S. government, President Donald Trump and tech leader Elon Musk are orchestrating sweeping layoffs across federal agencies. The pair plans to deeply reduce the federal workforce, with agencies instructed to submit downsizing strategies by March 13, aimed at drastically cutting expenditures.
Previously focusing cuts on probationary staff, the administration now sets its sights on veteran civil workers. Musk, donning a "Make America Great Again" cap, confidently reported plans to cut a staggering $1 trillion from the $6.7 trillion national budget, potentially disrupting numerous government programs.
The downsizing initiative, criticized for its intensity, accompanies Trump's refusal to reduce health and retirement benefits, despite looming debt concerns. Agencies have been directed to terminate unnecessary contracts and downsize real estate holdings to aid fiscal goals, amidst controversial tax cut extensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption in Delhi Transport Department
Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Hangs by a Thread: Netanyahu Prepares for Potential Conflict
Call for Abstracts: IAEA International Conference on Emergency Preparedness and Response in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Vijay's Party Prepares for 2026 Elections with Prashant Kishor's Expertise
Justice Department's Retreat on Corruption Probes Under Trump