Left Menu

Trump and Musk's Ambitious Government Downsizing

The Trump administration, spearheaded by Elon Musk, is pursuing significant federal workforce cuts. Agencies must outline staffing reduction plans by March 13. While initial layoffs targeted probationary workers, veteran civil servants now face cuts. Musk aims to reduce the $6.7 trillion budget by $1 trillion, signaling potential disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:38 IST
Trump and Musk's Ambitious Government Downsizing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to reshape the U.S. government, President Donald Trump and tech leader Elon Musk are orchestrating sweeping layoffs across federal agencies. The pair plans to deeply reduce the federal workforce, with agencies instructed to submit downsizing strategies by March 13, aimed at drastically cutting expenditures.

Previously focusing cuts on probationary staff, the administration now sets its sights on veteran civil workers. Musk, donning a "Make America Great Again" cap, confidently reported plans to cut a staggering $1 trillion from the $6.7 trillion national budget, potentially disrupting numerous government programs.

The downsizing initiative, criticized for its intensity, accompanies Trump's refusal to reduce health and retirement benefits, despite looming debt concerns. Agencies have been directed to terminate unnecessary contracts and downsize real estate holdings to aid fiscal goals, amidst controversial tax cut extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025