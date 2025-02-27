Trump and Musk's Ambitious Government Downsizing

In a bold move to reshape the U.S. government, President Donald Trump and tech leader Elon Musk are orchestrating sweeping layoffs across federal agencies. The pair plans to deeply reduce the federal workforce, with agencies instructed to submit downsizing strategies by March 13, aimed at drastically cutting expenditures.

Previously focusing cuts on probationary staff, the administration now sets its sights on veteran civil workers. Musk, donning a "Make America Great Again" cap, confidently reported plans to cut a staggering $1 trillion from the $6.7 trillion national budget, potentially disrupting numerous government programs.

The downsizing initiative, criticized for its intensity, accompanies Trump's refusal to reduce health and retirement benefits, despite looming debt concerns. Agencies have been directed to terminate unnecessary contracts and downsize real estate holdings to aid fiscal goals, amidst controversial tax cut extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)