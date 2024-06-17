Explosion Rocks Czech Army Training Area
An ammunition explosion occurred at the Libava training area in the east of the Czech Republic, injuring an unspecified number of people. The incident was announced by the Czech army on social media platform X.
An ammunition explosion at a Czech army training area injured an unspecified number of people on Monday, the army said on social media platform X.
The explosion took place at the Libava training area in the east of the Czech Republic, it said.
