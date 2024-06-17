Left Menu

Three Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Sisters in Palghar

Three individuals have been apprehended for allegedly raping three minor sisters in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The victims' father, an alcoholic, had been their primary caretaker. The accused exploited the sisters' vulnerable situation, committing the crimes repeatedly over the past year. They have been charged under multiple sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

Updated: 17-06-2024 17:02 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Three individuals were apprehended for the alleged rape of three minor sisters in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a senior police official announced on Monday.

The three sisters, whose parents had separated, were living under the care of their alcoholic father. Senior Inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Pelhar police station disclosed this information.

''The three accused, Datta Kshirsagar (35), Nishad Khan (19), and Sayyed (27), exploited the sisters' vulnerable situation, repeatedly assaulting them over the span of a year. They were arrested on Sunday and face charges under the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

