Three Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Sisters in Palghar

Three individuals were apprehended for the alleged rape of three minor sisters in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a senior police official announced on Monday.

The three sisters, whose parents had separated, were living under the care of their alcoholic father. Senior Inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Pelhar police station disclosed this information.

''The three accused, Datta Kshirsagar (35), Nishad Khan (19), and Sayyed (27), exploited the sisters' vulnerable situation, repeatedly assaulting them over the span of a year. They were arrested on Sunday and face charges under the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,'' he added.

