Philippines Vows to Resist China's Reckless Actions in South China Sea
The Philippines' defence minister has asserted that the country's armed forces will counter China's 'dangerous and reckless behaviour' in the South China Sea. Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro emphasized their commitment to protect the nation's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights amidst rising tensions.
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:22 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines' defence minister said on Monday that the country's armed forces will resist China's "dangerous and reckless behaviour" in territory claimed by Manila in the South China Sea.
"We will exert our utmost in order to fulfill our sworn mandate to protect our territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights," Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said in a statement on a day when China accused a Philippine resupply ship of causing a slight collision in the strategic waterway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines Reaffirms Sovereignty in the South China Sea Amidst Tensions with China
80 countries at a Swiss conference agree that territorial integrity' of Ukraine must be basis of any peace agreement, reports AP.
Philippines Defends Sovereignty Against China's Bold Moves
Growing Ties: China’s Support for Maldives’ Sovereignty
Global Call for Ukraine's Territorial Integrity in Peace Talks