Supreme Court Rejects Paulose’s Plea in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

The Supreme Court has dismissed Leena Paulose's plea for an expedited hearing of her bail in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving her husband, Sukesh Chandrashekar. The bench stated it could not ensure a speedy hearing in the Delhi high court. Paulose is also facing money laundering charges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has turned down a plea by Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, for the expeditious hearing of her bail plea in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih stated it couldn't direct the Delhi high court to hasten the hearing process.

''Special Leave Petition is dismissed. Pending applications shall also stand dismissed,'' the bench ruled.

Paulose challenged a May 20 high court order that had issued a notice on her bail plea, scheduling a hearing for July 30.

This extortion case, helmed by Chandrashekar, targeted the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, costing them Rs 200 crore. Paulose and Chandrashekar face additional money laundering charges and several ongoing investigations nationwide.

