Supreme Court Rejects Paulose’s Plea in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case
The Supreme Court has dismissed Leena Paulose's plea for an expedited hearing of her bail in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving her husband, Sukesh Chandrashekar. The bench stated it could not ensure a speedy hearing in the Delhi high court. Paulose is also facing money laundering charges.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has turned down a plea by Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, for the expeditious hearing of her bail plea in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih stated it couldn't direct the Delhi high court to hasten the hearing process.
''Special Leave Petition is dismissed. Pending applications shall also stand dismissed,'' the bench ruled.
Paulose challenged a May 20 high court order that had issued a notice on her bail plea, scheduling a hearing for July 30.
This extortion case, helmed by Chandrashekar, targeted the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, costing them Rs 200 crore. Paulose and Chandrashekar face additional money laundering charges and several ongoing investigations nationwide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Seeks ED Response on Arun Pillai’s Interim Bail Plea
Delhi High Court Seeks MCD Response on Illegal Tonga Operations
Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL on IPL Security Payments
Delhi High Court Directs Govt for AAP Office Space Allocation
Delhi High Court Orders Allotment of Office Space for AAP