Chinese Vessels Disrupt Philippines' South China Sea Mission
Chinese vessels interfered with a routine rotation and resupply mission in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. According to Manila's task force, Chinese maritime forces employed aggressive and illegal actions, including ramming and towing. The Philippines refers to the contested area as the West Philippine Sea.
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:49 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Chinese vessels disrupted a routine rotation and resupply mission in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, Manila's task force said on Monday.
Chinese maritime forces engaged in "illegal and aggressive actions", including dangerous manoeuvres like ramming and towing, the Philippines' National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement. The Philippines refers to the portion of the South China Sea that it claims as the West Philippine Sea.
