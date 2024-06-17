Left Menu

Russian Missile Attack Hits Ukraine's Poltava Region, Injures Nine

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Poltava region damaged apartment blocks and injured nine people, with no reported fatalities. The region's governor, Filip Pronin, confirmed the incident in a video address on Telegram. Rescuers were seen extinguishing fires amidst the destruction as smoke filled the air.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:10 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's east-central Poltava region on Monday damaged several apartment blocks and injured at least nine people, a local official said. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities, regional governor Filip Pronin said in a video address from the site posted on the Telegram app.

Smoke rising from damaged garages could be seen in the background, while rescuers attempted to extinguish fires. Earlier, Ukraine's air force announced a missile alert for the region.

