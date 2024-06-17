Russian Missile Attack Hits Ukraine's Poltava Region, Injures Nine

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's east-central Poltava region on Monday damaged several apartment blocks and injured at least nine people, a local official said. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities, regional governor Filip Pronin said in a video address from the site posted on the Telegram app.

Smoke rising from damaged garages could be seen in the background, while rescuers attempted to extinguish fires. Earlier, Ukraine's air force announced a missile alert for the region.

