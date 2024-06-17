Left Menu

Faridabad Tragedy: Husband Allegedly Murders Wife, Absconding

A 37-year-old man, Mubarik, allegedly strangled his wife, Khairoon, in Faridabad. The couple had four children and frequently quarreled due to Mubarik's alcoholism. Khairoon's brother, Imran, accused Mubarik and his family of murder. A police complaint has been lodged, and Mubarik is currently absconding.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man, identified as Mubarik, allegedly strangled his wife, Khairoon, in their Sector 56 flat in Faridabad, police reported on Monday. Mubarik, originally from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, married Khairoon 16 years ago, and the couple had four children aged 14, 13, 12, and 10.

The tragic incident was reported by Imran, Khairoon's brother, who has accused Mubarik and his family of conspiring to murder his sister. According to Imran's complaint, Mubarik was an alcoholic and frequently quarreled with Khairoon. Early Monday, Imran's niece informed him that Mubarik had murdered their mother. Imran found Khairoon's body on the bed with a dupatta wrapped around her neck.

The children claimed Mubarik came home drunk around midnight, quarreled with their mother, and locked them in a room. They found their mother dead and their father gone when neighbors opened the door. Imran also alleged that Mubarik threatened to kill Khairoon days before the incident. An FIR has been registered against Mubarik and his brothers under sections 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Mubarik is currently absconding, with police affirming his imminent arrest.

