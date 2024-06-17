Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Czech Military Training Area: One Killed, Eight Injured

An ammunition explosion at a military training area in Libava, Czech Republic, resulted in the death of one service member and injuries to eight others, including one civilian. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, and military police are investigating the cause of the explosion.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Czechia

An ammunition explosion in a military training area in the Czech Republic killed one service member and injured eight other people, including one civilian, the Defence Ministry said Monday.

The accident occurred in Libava, about 250 km (155 miles) east of Prague, where ammunition technicians were being trained, the ministry reported.

Those injured were transported to hospitals in the city of Olomouc, officials stated.

Military police have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

