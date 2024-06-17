Tragic Explosion at Czech Military Training Area: One Killed, Eight Injured

An ammunition explosion in a military training area in the Czech Republic killed one service member and injured eight other people, including one civilian, the Defence Ministry said Monday.

The accident occurred in Libava, about 250 km (155 miles) east of Prague, where ammunition technicians were being trained, the ministry reported.

Those injured were transported to hospitals in the city of Olomouc, officials stated.

Military police have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

