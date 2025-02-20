Left Menu

HIMKARA Store: Transforming Lives Through Vocational Training

The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services in Himachal Pradesh has opened a HIMKARA store in Shimla, focusing on bakery products. This initiative aims to involve inmates in public society, showcase their skills, and aid in their rehabilitation through vocational training and correctional programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has launched a HIMKARA store at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters in Shimla, dedicated to bakery products.

Inaugurated by DG Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, the store aims to integrate inmates into society, showcasing their skills and facilitating skill development.

Ojha highlighted the store's role in inmate rehabilitation and providing quality products to locals, urging them to support this initiative to bolster the corrective justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

