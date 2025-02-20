HIMKARA Store: Transforming Lives Through Vocational Training

Himachal Pradesh's Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has launched a HIMKARA store at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters in Shimla, dedicated to bakery products.

Inaugurated by DG Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, the store aims to integrate inmates into society, showcasing their skills and facilitating skill development.

Ojha highlighted the store's role in inmate rehabilitation and providing quality products to locals, urging them to support this initiative to bolster the corrective justice system.

