Prisoners Leap to Freedom from Moving Train in Daring Escape

Three criminals, in a brazen act of defiance, escaped police custody by leaping from a moving train between Etawah and Ekdil stations while being transported to Maharashtra on a transit remand, police sources reported.

The dramatic escape occurred on a Monday morning when the trio pushed their escorts and jumped from the Pratapgarh-Bandra-Mumbai Express Train (20942). The absconders, identified as Mohammad Anees, Rehan Farooqui, and Aqeel Ahmed, were under the surveillance of Maharashtra Police officers Sub-Inspector Milind Tapade and Harshal Raus.

Local authorities in Etawah, informed at 5:20 am, have since intensified efforts to recapture the fugitives. The police have launched a full-scale manhunt to track down the suspects, who have charges including fraud and document tampering.

