Hunter Biden Withdraws Filing for New Trial in Federal Gun Case

Lawyers for Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, on Monday withdrew a filing seeking a new trial in his federal gun case, moments after the motion was uploaded to his case's docket in Delaware federal court, according to a note on a court document website.

"The Motion for a New Trial (formerly DI 233) has been deleted at the request of counsel," the note filed to the docket website read, describing it as a "correcting entry". Biden's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the action.

