Hunter Biden Withdraws Filing for New Trial in Federal Gun Case
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has withdrawn a filing seeking a new trial in his federal gun case. The motion was deleted shortly after being uploaded to the Delaware federal court docket. Biden's lawyers have not provided a comment on this action.
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:37 IST
Lawyers for Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, on Monday withdrew a filing seeking a new trial in his federal gun case, moments after the motion was uploaded to his case's docket in Delaware federal court, according to a note on a court document website.
"The Motion for a New Trial (formerly DI 233) has been deleted at the request of counsel," the note filed to the docket website read, describing it as a "correcting entry". Biden's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Experts Condemn Violent Detention and Arrest of Tunisian Lawyers
Weinstein's Legal Saga: Lawyers Contest Fairness of 2022 Conviction
Pak cop fatally shoots two lawyers over personal grudge
Pak cop fatally shoots two lawyers in Attock over personal grudge: Police
Father-Son Lawyers Shot Dead En Route To Bihar Court: Land Dispute Linked