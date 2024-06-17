Massive Drug Haul: Gujarat Coastlines See Surge in Charas Seizures

In a significant development, police in Gujarat's Kutch and Porbandar districts have recovered 87 packets of charas, bringing a sharp focus on the coastal areas. These packets, valued at over Rs 100 crore, washed up due to likely smuggler activity, fearing police capture.

The Kutch district alone accounted for 81 packets of the contraband drug, seized over the past three days. Authorities have stepped up their game, deploying drones and leveraging human intelligence to locate these illicit packages.

The police have registered offenses against unidentified suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This surge in narcotics washing ashore follows favorable wind conditions, pushing the contraband onto the coast.

