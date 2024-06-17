Maryland Governor Pardons Over 175,000 Marijuana Convictions
Maryland Governor Wes Moore has issued over 175,000 pardons for marijuana convictions, in what is being called the most extensive state-level pardon in U.S. history. This move aims to rectify past injustices from the war on drugs, benefiting thousands by removing barriers to housing, employment, and education.
- Country:
- United States
Maryland Governor Wes Moore has taken a historic step by issuing over 175,000 pardons for marijuana convictions, declaring it the most expansive state-level pardon in American history.
Speaking at a news conference, Moore emphasized the far-reaching impact of the executive order, which targets tens of thousands of Marylanders convicted of misdemeanours, several of whom had multiple convictions cleared through this process.
"We are taking actions that are intentional, sweeping, and unapologetic," said Moore, underlining the unprecedented scale of this initiative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden lays into Trump over convictions and says he now poses a greater threat than in 2016
Texas Prosecutor Challenges Gov. Abbott's Controversial Pardon
Biden Declines to Pardon Hunter Amid Firearm Charges
Biden's Stand: No Pardon for Hunter Biden Amid Trial
Biden Commits: No Pardon for Hunter in Gun Trial