Maryland Governor Pardons Over 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has taken a historic step by issuing over 175,000 pardons for marijuana convictions, declaring it the most expansive state-level pardon in American history.

Speaking at a news conference, Moore emphasized the far-reaching impact of the executive order, which targets tens of thousands of Marylanders convicted of misdemeanours, several of whom had multiple convictions cleared through this process.

"We are taking actions that are intentional, sweeping, and unapologetic," said Moore, underlining the unprecedented scale of this initiative.

