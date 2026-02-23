Hong Kong Court Upholds Historic National Security Law Convictions

In a landmark decision, a Hong Kong court on Monday upheld the convictions and sentences of pro-democracy activists, rejecting all appeals in the city's most significant case under the Beijing-imposed national security law. The ruling, affecting numerous prominent figures of the movement, underscores China's tightening grip on the region.

The case arose from a 2021 prosecution involving 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion for organizing an unofficial primary election. Their actions, deemed criminal under the new law, aimed to disrupt government proceedings and were portrayed as an attempt to challenge the city's leadership.

Critics argue that the heavy sentences, ranging from four to ten years, highlight a crackdown on dissent. While some activists have been released, the legal repercussions continue to resonate, drawing international scrutiny and calls for justice reform from various rights groups and foreign governments.

