Hong Kong Court Upholds Historic National Security Law Convictions

A Hong Kong court rejected appeals against the convictions and sentences of pro-democracy activists, charged with subversion under a Beijing-imposed national security law. The case involved 47 activists, and criticism continues from international entities. Some have finished their sentences, while others remain imprisoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:20 IST
In a landmark decision, a Hong Kong court on Monday upheld the convictions and sentences of pro-democracy activists, rejecting all appeals in the city's most significant case under the Beijing-imposed national security law. The ruling, affecting numerous prominent figures of the movement, underscores China's tightening grip on the region.

The case arose from a 2021 prosecution involving 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion for organizing an unofficial primary election. Their actions, deemed criminal under the new law, aimed to disrupt government proceedings and were portrayed as an attempt to challenge the city's leadership.

Critics argue that the heavy sentences, ranging from four to ten years, highlight a crackdown on dissent. While some activists have been released, the legal repercussions continue to resonate, drawing international scrutiny and calls for justice reform from various rights groups and foreign governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

