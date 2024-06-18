Thailand's PM Faces Dismissal Hearing: Constitutional Crisis Looms
Thailand's Constitutional Court has scheduled a hearing on July 10 for a case that could potentially lead to the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The case is based on an alleged constitutional violation related to a cabinet appointment made by the premier.
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:07 IST
Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday set July 10 as the next hearing date for a case seeking the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
The case stems from a cabinet appointment made by the premier that allegedly violated the constitution.
