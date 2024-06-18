Left Menu

US Renews Defense Vow Amid South China Sea Tensions

The US reaffirmed its commitment to defend the Philippines after Filipino navy personnel were injured in a clash with Chinese forces in the South China Sea. Both nations blamed each other for the incident, escalating the long-standing territorial disputes. US officials called China's actions dangerous and destabilizing.

The United States has renewed its commitment to defend its treaty ally, the Philippines, following a clash in the South China Sea. The altercation led to Filipino navy personnel being injured and their supply boats being damaged. Both countries exchanged blame for the conflict, adding tension to an already volatile territorial standoff.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell discussed the issue with Philippine official Maria Theresa Lazaro. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller remarked that China's actions endangered regional peace and stability. Campbell reiterated the Mutual Defense Treaty of 1951, stressing that it covers attacks on Philippine forces anywhere in the South China Sea.

The Philippine government condemned China's maneuvers, terming them as dangerous and unlawful. Despite the tense situation, the Filipino navy displayed restraint. The incident is seen as another escalation in the region's long-standing territorial disputes, potentially drawing in the United States and China into a larger conflict.

