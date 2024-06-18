Left Menu

Sri Lanka Navy Nabs Four Indian Fishermen for Alleged Poaching

Early on Tuesday, the Sri Lanka Navy arrested four Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters. This brings the total arrests to over 180 for this year. The issue of illegal fishing will be discussed during External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka.

Early Tuesday morning, the Sri Lanka Navy apprehended four Indian fishermen and confiscated their trawler, accusing them of poaching in Sri Lankan waters. This latest incident raises the total number of arrests to over 180 for the year.

The incident occurred near the northern islet of Delft in the Jaffna peninsula, a region frequently marred by such confrontations. According to the Navy, 182 Indian fishermen and 25 trawlers have been detained so far in 2024 for illegal fishing.

In comparison, nearly 240-245 Indian fishermen were detained throughout 2023. These incidents primarily happen in the Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water rich in fish resources, dividing Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka's northern tip. Sri Lanka's Ministry of Fisheries plans to address this issue with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar during his visit on June 20.

