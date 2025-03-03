Crackdown on Illegal Fishing in Gahirmatha Sanctuary

Forest officials in Odisha's Kendrapara district have intensified operations against illegal fishing in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, detaining 10 fishermen who entered the restricted area designated for Olive Ridley turtle nesting. The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to preserve these endangered creatures' natural habitat.

Authorities seized trawlers used by the fishermen, in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act and Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act. This crackdown is vital as the region prepares for the anticipated mass nesting event in early March.

Since the enforcement started on November 1st, around 330 fishermen have been apprehended, illustrating robust measures to enforce the seven-month fishing ban along certain coastal stretches, ensuring the sanctuary remains a safe haven for the turtles year-round.

