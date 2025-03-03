Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Fishing in Gahirmatha Sanctuary

Officials in Odisha arrested 10 fishermen for illegal fishing in the restricted Gahirmatha sanctuary before the mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles. The arrests are part of continued efforts to protect the sanctuary, which is closed for fishing year-round except for a 20-km stretch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:10 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Fishing in Gahirmatha Sanctuary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Forest officials in Odisha's Kendrapara district have intensified operations against illegal fishing in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, detaining 10 fishermen who entered the restricted area designated for Olive Ridley turtle nesting. The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to preserve these endangered creatures' natural habitat.

Authorities seized trawlers used by the fishermen, in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act and Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act. This crackdown is vital as the region prepares for the anticipated mass nesting event in early March.

Since the enforcement started on November 1st, around 330 fishermen have been apprehended, illustrating robust measures to enforce the seven-month fishing ban along certain coastal stretches, ensuring the sanctuary remains a safe haven for the turtles year-round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025