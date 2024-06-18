Left Menu

Elderly Man Dies in Tragic Bomb Explosion Near Thalassery

An 86-year-old man named Velayudhan died in a bomb explosion near Thalassery, Kerala, when he attempted to open the device he found while collecting coconuts. Despite being rushed to Thalassery Cooperative Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest it was a steel bomb.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:43 IST
Elderly Man Dies in Tragic Bomb Explosion Near Thalassery
  • Country:
  • India

An 86-year-old man named Velayudhan tragically lost his life in a bomb explosion near Thalassery in north Kerala on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Velayudhan picked up and attempted to open a bomb he discovered on an uninhabited property while collecting coconuts, according to police.

Seriously injured in the blast, Velayudhan was rushed to Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. Despite medical intervention, he could not be saved, the police confirmed.

A senior district police officer stated that preliminary investigations suggest the device was a steel bomb. 'It may have been discarded or deliberately concealed here,' he said, adding that the incident took place around 12:45 pm. The bomb squad is currently inspecting the property for further explosives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024