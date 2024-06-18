Elderly Man Dies in Tragic Bomb Explosion Near Thalassery

An 86-year-old man named Velayudhan tragically lost his life in a bomb explosion near Thalassery in north Kerala on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Velayudhan picked up and attempted to open a bomb he discovered on an uninhabited property while collecting coconuts, according to police.

Seriously injured in the blast, Velayudhan was rushed to Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. Despite medical intervention, he could not be saved, the police confirmed.

A senior district police officer stated that preliminary investigations suggest the device was a steel bomb. 'It may have been discarded or deliberately concealed here,' he said, adding that the incident took place around 12:45 pm. The bomb squad is currently inspecting the property for further explosives.

