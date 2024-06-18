Ashwini Kumar Appointed as MCD Commissioner

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the appointment of senior IAS officer Ashwini Kumar as the new Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Kumar will replace Gyanesh Bharti, who has been reassigned to the ministry of women and child development as an additional secretary.

Ashwini Kumar, who belongs to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre from the 1992 batch, brings extensive administrative experience to his new role.

An official order from the Home Ministry, addressed to the Raj Niwas, confirmed the immediate effect of Kumar's appointment, as directed and approved by the competent authority.

