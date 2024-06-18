Ashwini Kumar Appointed as MCD Commissioner
The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed senior IAS officer Ashwini Kumar as the new Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, succeeding Gyanesh Bharti. Kumar, an officer of the AGMUT cadre of 1992, takes on this role with immediate effect.
An official order from the Home Ministry, addressed to the Raj Niwas, confirmed the immediate effect of Kumar's appointment, as directed and approved by the competent authority.
