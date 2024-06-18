Teen's Deepfake Shock: Village in Uproar Over Viral Video
A deepfake video of a 14-year-old girl from Campierganj district went viral on social media, implicating local young men. They allegedly used her social media photos to create and share explicit content. The girl's family faced threats when confronting the accused, leading to police action under the IT Act and IPC.
A deepfake video featuring a 14-year-old girl from a small village in Campierganj district has shaken the community after it went viral on social media, authorities said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the unsettling video was crafted and disseminated on social media platforms by young men from the same village, who allegedly manipulated images taken from the girl's social media profile. These images were then edited to create an obscene video, officials added. A formal complaint lodged by the girl's mother has led to a police case being registered against the accused.
The incident has left the girl's family in shock. Upon discovering the video, they confronted the alleged perpetrators but were met with threats and warnings, according to the authorities. The mother's complaint names Akhtar Ali, Karan Yadav, Shani Yadav, and Rahmat Ali as those responsible for taking screenshots and adding inappropriate elements before sharing the edited content on Facebook and Instagram.
Senior Sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar Sahini confirmed that the case has been registered under the IT Act and relevant sections of the IPC, and arrests of the accused will follow soon.
