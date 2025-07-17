Left Menu

Facebook's Costly Privacy Fine Sparks Legal Battle

The ongoing $8 billion trial addresses allegations that Meta's board failed to oversee management's data practices, leading to a massive regulatory fine and shareholder lawsuit. Testimonies highlight the balance between protecting CEO Mark Zuckerberg and managing privacy settlements with the FTC, amid claims of negligence.

In a significant legal battle, Meta Platforms is under scrutiny, with shareholders seeking accountability over a $5 billion FTC fine originally imposed on Facebook for privacy violations. On Wednesday, former Meta director Jeffrey Zients testified in defense of the board's decision, outlining the necessity of a settlement that didn't implicate CEO Mark Zuckerberg directly.

This trial, emerging from the notorious Cambridge Analytica scandal, accuses board members, including prominent figures like Marc Andreessen, of neglecting their oversight duties. Shareholders, predominantly union pension funds, demand reimbursement for financial damages linked to privacy breaches, which they argue were systematically ignored by top management.

The outcome of this case, pivotal under Delaware's corporate law, may reshape the responsibilities of board members in overseeing data privacy practices. Meanwhile, Meta claims substantial investments have been made since 2019 to enhance user privacy, distancing itself from its controversial past.

