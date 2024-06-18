Security Forces Seize Firearms, Maoist Materials After Sukma Encounter
Security personnel seized a firearm and Maoist-related materials following an encounter in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The joint operation involved state police's District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, and CRPF's CoBRA unit. The Naxalites fled into dense forests, and a muzzle-loading gun was recovered from the scene.
In a significant development, security personnel seized a firearm and Maoist-related materials following a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district early Tuesday morning, according to police sources.
The gunfight erupted at approximately 8 am on a forested hill near Karanguda village, within the Chintalnar police station's jurisdiction, when the security team was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation, informed a senior police official.
The well-coordinated operation, which included personnel from the state police's District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, and the elite 206th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), began on Monday. Subsequently, the Naxalites retreated into dense forest areas, leaving behind a muzzle-loading gun and Maoist-related materials at the site, confirmed the official.
