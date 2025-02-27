Crackdown in Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxalites Arrested, Explosives Seized
In a significant crackdown, 22 Naxalites have been arrested in separate operations across Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, with explosives and Maoist pamphlets seized. The operations took place in the districts of Bijapur and Sukma, involving local police and CRPF units. Three Naxalites also surrendered in Bijapur.
In a coordinated security crackdown in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, police have arrested 22 Naxalites and seized explosives and Maoist literature in separate operations across Bijapur and Sukma districts.
On Thursday, security forces apprehended 18 Naxalites in Bijapur, while four were arrested earlier in Sukma. The elite CRPF unit CoBRA and local police conducted the operations, recovering explosives, Maoist pamphlets, and plans to target patrolling security forces.
Additionally, three Naxalites with rewards on their heads surrendered in Bijapur. Authorities hailed the arrests and surrenders as significant steps in improving regional stability and safety.
