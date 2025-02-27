Left Menu

Crackdown in Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxalites Arrested, Explosives Seized

In a significant crackdown, 22 Naxalites have been arrested in separate operations across Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, with explosives and Maoist pamphlets seized. The operations took place in the districts of Bijapur and Sukma, involving local police and CRPF units. Three Naxalites also surrendered in Bijapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma/Bijapur | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:23 IST
Crackdown in Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxalites Arrested, Explosives Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated security crackdown in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, police have arrested 22 Naxalites and seized explosives and Maoist literature in separate operations across Bijapur and Sukma districts.

On Thursday, security forces apprehended 18 Naxalites in Bijapur, while four were arrested earlier in Sukma. The elite CRPF unit CoBRA and local police conducted the operations, recovering explosives, Maoist pamphlets, and plans to target patrolling security forces.

Additionally, three Naxalites with rewards on their heads surrendered in Bijapur. Authorities hailed the arrests and surrenders as significant steps in improving regional stability and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025