High-Profile Naxalites Surrender in Maharashtra: A Blow to the Insurgency

Two Naxalites, including a woman, with a total bounty of Rs 18 lakh surrendered to authorities in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Disillusioned by the Maoist ideology, they were identified as divisional committee member Kanta and Bhamragad LOS member Suresh, both involved in multiple encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two Naxalites, including a high-ranking woman, have surrendered to the authorities in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, according to police sources on Thursday. The duo carried a combined bounty of Rs 18 lakh on their heads.

Kanta, aged 56, and Suresh, aged 30, have been identified as the surrendered cadres. Kanta, known by several aliases, served as a divisional committee member for the Bhamragad local organising squad (LOS), while Suresh was an active member of the same squad.

The police official revealed that both individuals became disillusioned with Maoist ideology, prompting their surrender. Kanta, recruited in 1993, was involved in multiple encounters and significant violent activities, while Suresh, recruited in 2021, served as a bodyguard for a prominent leader in the insurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

